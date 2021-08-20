Posted on by

In the kitchen with Sharon


Sharon Hughes Staff columnist

This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ baked garlic parmesan wedges.


Courtesy photo

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Patricia Nicholes. She is always cooking or baking something. She is a great cook and a good friend. I am always sending her a message to see what she is cooking so I can put in in my column so everyone can see her delicious food.

Thank you so much Patricia.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. I hope you like this recipe. I made them and they are very good and easy to make.

Have a wonderful week and enjoy these baked garlic parmesan wedges.

Here is what you need:

3 large russet potatoes, sliced into wedges

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. paprika

Instructions:

1. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle potato wedges with shredded cheese and toss again.

2. In a small bowl, mix salt, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and paprika. Sprinkle seasoning onto potato wedges and toss to coat.

3. Place potato wedges on a baking sheet with skin sides down. Bake for 40 minutes at 400 degrees.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

