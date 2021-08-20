Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Patricia Nicholes. She is always cooking or baking something. She is a great cook and a good friend. I am always sending her a message to see what she is cooking so I can put in in my column so everyone can see her delicious food.

Thank you so much Patricia.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. I hope you like this recipe. I made them and they are very good and easy to make.

Have a wonderful week and enjoy these baked garlic parmesan wedges.

Here is what you need:

3 large russet potatoes, sliced into wedges

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. paprika

Instructions:

1. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle potato wedges with shredded cheese and toss again.

2. In a small bowl, mix salt, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and paprika. Sprinkle seasoning onto potato wedges and toss to coat.

3. Place potato wedges on a baking sheet with skin sides down. Bake for 40 minutes at 400 degrees.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.