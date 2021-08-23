This beautiful, gentle girl with a charming personality is Paris, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Paris is well-behaved and clearly accustomed to a leash. She shows every sign of being house-trained and is comfortable meeting new people and other dogs. She appears to be 2-3 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. To meet Paris or any of the dogs at the dog pound, call 937-393-8191 for an appointment with the dog warden.

