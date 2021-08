The Greenfield Police Department has released the following informaion:

Aug. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Burlile Jr., 46, of Greenfield, was arrested for domestic menacing, unlawful restraint and theft.

Aug. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roger Carter, 40, of Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Destinee Lovely, 28, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for criminal damaging.