Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine in a Monday news release. The vaccine formerly known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty, pronounced koe-mir’-na-tee.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., said. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Highland County is seeing 24 new COVID-19 cases each day, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker on Tuesday. That is an increase compared to Thursday, Aug. 19, when it was 19 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Highland County has continued its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Contro COVID Data Tracker, which was last updated Monday. There are four different levels of community transmission – Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is currently in the “High” designation.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 32.26 percent for starting their vaccines, according to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Tuesday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 51.35 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 47.74 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 29.19 percent.

Full vaccination statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 707 people, or 6.35 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 964 people, or 19.53 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,133 people, or 23.50 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,587 people, or 30.12 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,460 people, or 42.48 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,688 people, or 55.40 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,628 people, or 62.88 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,442 people, or 67.57 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,024 people, or 68.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,289 people, or 66.34 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 534 people, or 4.80 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 799 people, or 16.19 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 961 people, or 19.93 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,410 people, or 26.76 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,247 people, or 38.80 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,563 people, or 51.30 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,503 people, or 58.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,377 people, or 64.53 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 974 people, or 64.85 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,232 people, or 63.41 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Tuesday, 51.35 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 467,409 people, or 16.19 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 685,909 people, or 44.16 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 756,236 people, or 51.20 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 795,315 people, or 57.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,003,501 people, or 65.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 595,072 people, or 74.72 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 549,136 people, or 82.36 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 452,977 people, or 86.71 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 296,309 people, or 82.86 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 400,194 people, or 80.12 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 47.74 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,545,643 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 392,651 people, or 13.60 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 609,296 people, or 39.23 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 684,476 people, or 46.34 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 731,186 people, or 52.71 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 937,117 people, or 60.77 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 563,034 people, or 70.69 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 524,653 people, or 78.68 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 435,690 people, or 83.40 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 284,240 people, or 79.49 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 383,300 people, or 76.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg

Highland County seeing 24 new Covid cases daily