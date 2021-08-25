City Building lobby closed

The city of Hillsboro announced Wednesday that the lobby of the City Building, located at 130 N. High St., will be closed until further notice.

A spokesperson said the city is taking precautionary measures due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers.

The city provided the following bill payment and contact information while the City Building is closed:

The Hillsboro Water Department will accept payments via mail, online, as well as in the drop box located outside the front of the building. Payments can also be made over the phone via debit or credit card. Appointments can be made by calling the water department at 937-393-3447.

The Hillsboro Auditor’s Office can be reached at 937-393-5791.

The Hillsboro Income Tax Department can be reached at 937-393-3848. Payments can be made online, via mail, or placed in the drop box located outside the front of the building. Returns can be placed in the drop box as well.

The building department and mayor’s office can be reached at 937-393-5219.

Building permit applications can be emailed to wseitz@hillsboroohio.net.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_HILLSBORO-LOGO.jpg

Hillsboro taking precautions as Covid numbers rise