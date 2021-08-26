HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 23

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to a call of a disabled vehicle on S.R. 41 in Brush creek Township. After investigation, it was determined that an elderly male was displaying signs of dementia. The male was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Roger A. Fillmore, 40, of Bainbridge, charged with failure to appear and receiving stolen property.

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious male outside a business in the 5500 block of U.S. Route 50. After investigation, Ryan McClure, 28, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for receiving stolen property and falsification.

Aug. 24

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of the 5900 block of East New Market Road advised a neighbor was causing problems. After investigation, Cameron Hedrick, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with inciting to violence.