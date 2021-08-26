Highland County well represented at Ohio State Fair

Highland County 4-H was well represented at the Ohio State Fair. There were over 100 youth that participated in 4-H judging during the state fair.

With all the activities youth are involved in, the Highland County OSU Extension Office was able have a snag a few for a quick photo to show some of the many awards local youth received during the fair.

There were numerous special interest projects like clothing, food and photography representatives as well as the following animal projects: cattle, sheep, swine, rabbits, poultry, horses and dog projects representing more than 150 projects from Highland County 4-H at the Ohio State Fair.

Congratulations to all those who participated, and job well done representing Highland County 4-H. Highland County had several come home with various awards including banners, rosettes, outstanding of the day awards and trophies.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, OSU Extension educator/area leader.

Some of the local 4-H members who won awards at the 2021 Ohio State Fair are pictured (top row, l-r) Haley Cornett, Marshall Stockmen; Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen; Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen; Blake Herdman, All About Beef; Oakley Engle, Fur, Feathers and Friends; (fourth row, l-r) Andrea Kelch, Silver Spurs; Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Marley Gobin, Concord Jr. Farmers; Trinity Edenfield, Highland's Best; Sam Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; (third row, l-r) Gage Thompson, Belfast Kids Unlimited; Emma Sanderson, Canine Commanders; Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters; Hayden Stratton, Buford Diary & Livestock; (second row, l-r) Kaylei Sanderson, Canine Commanders; Jayah Chaney, Canine Commanders and Fantastics; Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; Leah Robinson, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Eloise Roehm, Highland Harvesters; Kenley Juillerat, Concord Jr. Farmers; (front row, l-r) Kayah Chaney, Canine Commanders; Brynne Holsted, Highland County Unlimited; Annabelle Thompson, Belfast Kids Unlimited; D'lelah Laber, Marshall Stockmen; McKayla Wilder, Belfast Kids Unlimited.