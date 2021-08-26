Trial set for man who crashed into CVS store

WILMINGTON — The suspect in an incident in which a driver allegedly crashed his SUV into the downtown CVS Pharmacy last August has a trial date set.

On Wednesday, Michael Current waived his right to a jury trial in Clinton County Common Pleas Court and will have a bench trial scheduled for Nov. 15.

Current, 36, will go before Judge J. Timothy Campbell, assigned by the Ohio Supreme Court, on two counts of alleged fourth-degree felony vehicular assault and two counts of third-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault.

In February, Current plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Current allegedly crashed his Kia Sorrento into the entrance of the CVS on East Main Street in Wilmington, in front of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, and led police on a foot chase on North Walnut Street. A utility pole was also broken in two, a fire hydrant was struck, and a shrub was driven through.

Current was apprehended by Wilmington police at the corner of Columbus and Walnut streets with assistance from Wilmington firefighters.

Four people, including the suspect, were taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with reported injuries.

The most serious injuries were to Jessica Holden, who was struck by the vehicle inside the CVS foyer. Holden was with her two young sons and her fiance, David Shaw, to buy school supplies. Holden had extensive injuries to both of her legs, and one of her sons was injured, as was Shaw. Holden was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital and later by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Holden filed a personal injuries civil case against Current in November.

This SUV crashed into the CVS entrance in downtown Wilmington on Aug. 5 a year ago, followed by the driver attempting to flee the scene, pursued by Wilmington authorities. Michael Current is chased by police after he attempted to flee after allegedly crashing in a CVS store in Wilmington.

Three customers were injured

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

