Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her crock pot ranch pork chops.. It looks delicious, I have talked to other people that have tried it, and they say it’s delicious. I am going to make this.

What a great recipe. It’s simple, few ingredients and it has gravy. Yum.

I love mash potatoes and gravy. I think I will also fix greens, cooked apples and garlic bread to go with it. I will look in the paper for a sale on pork chops, get my cream of chicken soup and a pack of dry ranch dressing, and I will have the main dish.

Let’s see, this dish, if you find the pork chops on sale, will cost about $10 or less depending on the cost of your pork chops. Now this will be a great Sunday dinner without all the fuss. Yay. I love this and I’ll bet your family will too.

Thank you so much Patricia for sharing this crock pot ranch pork chops recipe.

Ingredients

Package of pork chops

1 can of cream of chicken soup

1 packet dry ranch dressing mix

Directions

In a crock pot, layer pork chops, add the cream of chicken soup, then sprinkle the dry ranch dressing all over.

Cover and cook on high for four hours or low for six hours.

The pork chops come out very tender and the flavor is amazing. You also get a gravy for mashed potatoes.

Please send your favorite recipes in so I can share them with everyone. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Send the recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a wonderful week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.