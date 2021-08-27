Eagles Riders was $12,000 for local DAV

The Eagles Riders 1161 recently donated $12,000 for DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123.

“The year 2021 proved to be another great fundraising year for us for DAV Chapter 123. We had the annual car show in May that had around 150 cars and bikes and a great turnout by the community, we held several raffles at the Aerie, and had many individual donations from our members to add to this” said Eagle Riders President Charlie Roberts.

Eagle Riders Secretary, Judy Roberts, added, “With our annual poker run in June, Aerie #1161’s donations, as well as our Ladies Auxiliary 1161 and also the AmVets Post 61 at Rocky Fork Lake, when it was all tallied up we ended up with $12,000 on behalf our local DAV Chapter that will help assist veterans in need here in Highland County. We would like to thank everyone who helped contribute, donate or participated in any way to help them meet their goal again this year.”

DAV Past President Kevin Barreras thanked all those in attendance at this year’s donation presentation for their wonderful efforts on helping to make a difference for veterans in our community.

Submitted by Stephanie Roland, outreach coordinator, Highland County Veterans Services.

Members of the Eagles Riders 1161 are pictured making a $12,000 donation to DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Eagles-Riders.jpg Members of the Eagles Riders 1161 are pictured making a $12,000 donation to DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123. Submitted photo