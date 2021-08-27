Water shortage, $1 bill returned, hidden cellars

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, the Greenfield Times reported that the United Brethren Church in Greenfield held the Annual Conference of the Scioto District. Clergymen and laymen of the U.B. Church attended the 113th meeting of the church.

Someone went to a local grocery chain in New Lexington (now Highland) and gave the clerk a $10 bill and received her change. Later, the manager of the chain received a letter signed by the customer that the clerk had given her a dollar too much and inside the letter was the $1 bill.

Community farmers were invited to a meeting at McClain Vocational Building to discuss a proposed program of rural electrification. A member of the Ohio Farm Bureau was the speaker.

Work projects in Highland County were approved including the reconstruction of roads in Paint and Fairfield townships as well as a farm-to-market road in New Market Township.

This week in 1958, The Press-Gazette reported that the remodeling of the National Bank Building revealed underground tunnels. Prior to being a bank, the location had multiple shops and each shop had its own coal cellar, according to the paper, that was built back under the sidewalk.

State Route 138 reopened after a permanent two-way bridge was built. The route closed because of a washout of a one-way bridge about 1.5 miles southwest of Greenfield in a cloudburst that also washed out three highway bridges in the county on the night of Aug. 2.

The Greenfield Printing Company won a bid for printing ballots for the November election thanks to its bid of $1,460. The company bid to print 18,575 voting ballots.

Mowrystown resident Daun Hauke had the Junior Fair Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair. The steer was a 1,045-pound angus named Cocoa. It was Daun’s first year in the Ohio State Fair competition.

The Ohio Division of Parks sent a directive to all park managers outlining new, more strict policies. The article said arrests would start being made for people that fail to purchase boat or motor licenses.

This week in 1987, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the County Quilters in Hillsboro sponsored a quilt show at the Artisian Folk Fair in Leesburg. There were wall hangings, pillows and wall quilts entered in the show.

Hillsboro Day was held at Riverfront Stadium, the home of the Cincinnati Reds. Mayor Betty Bishop threw out the first pitch and Hillsboro fans were photographed enjoying the game as well as some people getting autographs from St. Louis Cardinals star Ozzie Smith.

A serious water shortage was in effect, which the paper said “regularly plagues Hillsboro” around this time of year. It said that only 30 days of water existed and people should be careful about what they use.

Multiple chain saws were reported as stolen from the Rocky Fork Service Center. No dollar value of the damage was reported. The paper said that the incident happened within the last two weeks.

The Wilmington College football team was reported to have had the 10th best record nationally in the last 10 years among all 94 colleges in Division II of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The college’s record in those years was 66-27-1.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife announced it discontinued stocking salmon and increased stocking steelhead and brown trout in Lake Erie. The article said a reason for that was because of minimal returns in stocking salmon into the state’s rivers and streams.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Water Company Inc. asked its customers to conserve water. The company said people could do that by locating and repairing leaks, reducing lawn and garden watering and taking shorter showers, among other practices.

A poll showed 1 in 4 U.S. adults didn’t read a book in 2006. The article also said that of those who did, women and older people were the most avid and religious works and popular fiction were the most popular.

The Hillsboro schools closed early because of the heat. The high school and middle school both closed hours early because the temperatures were close to 100 degrees and because the high school did not have air-conditioning.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were in the process of replacing Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith. The paper said the quarterback that was currently the leader of the pack was Todd Boeckman.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years