Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 7. Remaining work is taking place along the route between U.S. Route 50 and the village of Lynchburg. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 has been reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road since June 21. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work includes bridge joints and reflective pavement markers. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.