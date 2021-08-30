HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 24-29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Samual McLees, 33, of Leesburg, was cited for driving under suspension, OMVI and no headlights.

Terry Mulligan, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for resisting arrest and persistent disorderly conduct.

Tristan Nicely, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Stephen Weil, 35, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Tanner Griffith, 23, of Peebles, was cited for driving under suspension.

Jonah Hunt, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

Timothy Roads, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Todd Vanover, 30, of Frankfort, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

A business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft.

A resident of the 600 block of South High Street reported a theft.

A resident of the 200 block of South East Street reported a theft.

A resident of the 400 block of South East Street reported a theft.