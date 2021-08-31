County Covid case rate nearly doubles in one week

Highland County is seeing 47 new COVID-19 cases each day, which is about 110 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker on Tuesday. That is almost double the number of new daily cases compared to Tuesday, Aug. 24, when it was 24 new cases per day.

On Aug. 12 the county was averaging 9.7 new cases per day, on Aug. 17 that figure climbed to 12 new cases per day, on Aug. 19 the number was 19 new cases per day, and on Aug. 24 it was 24 new COVID-19 cases per day.

In an update on the Highland County Health Department’s Facebook page, it was announced that effective Sept. 1, the health department’s lobby will be closed to the public. The update said that all meetings and services are by appointment only.

“The following changes are being made for the safety and well-being of the HCHD staff, and to allow staff to continue to work the surge of COVID-19 cases currently being seen in Highland County,” the post said.

It also noted the following:

* To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://hchdcovidvax.timetap.com.

* To schedule an appointment with the Environmental Health Division, call 937-393-1941, option 3.

* To schedule an appointment to pick up birth or death certificates, call 937-393-1941, option 4.

The health department also noted that it does not test for COVID-19.

Highland County has continued its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, which was last updated on Monday. There are four different levels of community transmission – Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is currently in the “High” designation.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 33.01 percent for the percentage of the population that has started its vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The state average for vaccine started is 51.94 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 47.99 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 29.69 percent.

Both full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Tuesday, 33.01 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 14,249 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County that have started their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 759 people, or 6.82 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,005 people, or 20.36 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,193 people, or 24.75 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,645 people, or 31.22 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,518 people, or 43.48 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,715 people, or 56.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,638 people, or 63.27 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,455 people, or 68.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,028 people, or 68.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,293 people, or 66.55 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County that have completed their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 580 people, or 5.21 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 818 people, or 16.57 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 991 people, or 20.56 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,437 people, or 27.27 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,286 people, or 39.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,582 people, or 51.92 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,511 people, or 58.36 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,393 people, or 65.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 983 people, or 65.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,233 people, or 63.46 percent, have completed their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio that have started their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 480,581 people, or 16.65 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 699,354 people, or 45.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 768,687 people, or 52.04 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 806,116 people, or 58.11 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,013,172 people, or 65.70 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 598,769 people, or 75.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 551,528 people, or 82.71 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 454,644 people, or 87.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 297,306 people, or 83.14 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 401,228 people, or 80.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio that have completed their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 407,171 people, or 14.10 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 619,537 people, or 39.89 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 694,685 people, or 47.03 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 740,569 people, or 53.39 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 946,347 people, or 61.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 566,920 people, or 71.18 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 527,339 people, or 79.08 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 437,571 people, or 83.76 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 285,273 people, or 79.78 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 384,376 people, or 76.95 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-6.jpg

Highland County Health Department closes its lobby