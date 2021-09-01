HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darrell Holcombe, 18, of Cincinnati, was arrested for theft.

Jason Strunk, 46, of Kenton, was arrested for failure to appear.

Aug. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Thomson, 47, of Williamsburg, was cited for OVI and driving under suspension.

Todd Meyers, 59, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.

Gary West, 33, of Columbus, was cited for speed.

William Willey, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Shawn Reber, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Cindy Rollins, 33, of Delaware, was arrested for criminal trespass and obstruction.

Paul Konic, 38, of Cuyahoga Falls, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Kaleb Mills, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstruction.

Charles Gardner, 49, of Williamsport, was arrested for criminal trespass.