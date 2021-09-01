Highland Co. Fair Sept. 5-11

A year after COVID-19 severely limited the Highland County Fair, the 2021 version opens Sunday and fair board president Mark Baldwin said everyone is thankful and anxious that things will be pretty much back to normal.

This year’s fair runs Sept. 5-11. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily and rides open at 1 p.m.

“We’re all eager and anxious and trying to make a full fair week work as best as possible,” Baldwin said. “Everybody is trying to remember what was done and what worked well, and we just hope everyone comes out and promotes agriculture and our youth.”

Baldwin said there will be handwashing stations throughout the fairgrounds, things will be sanitized nightly, and that fairgoers should observe all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines including social distancing. But he said masks will not be required.

One of the most notable new developments this year will be an Adena Kids Free Day on Monday, Sept. 6. Beginning at 1 p.m., Adena Health System will pay the admission for the first 300 kids age 12 and under. It will also provide free ride wristbands for the 100 kids age 3 and younger (kids age 3 and under are admitted free), and 100 free ride wristbands for Jr. Fair participants.

Veterans and senior citizens are also admitted to the fair free all day Monday.

Daily general admission to the fair is $10 and includes rides. Season or exhibitor passes are $30. A ride ticket for those with passes is $7 daily. Parking is free.

Returning for the second year will be a talent contest offering a total of $3,000 in prizes. It will start at 7 p.m. Friday followed by the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $800 for second place, $600 for third place, $400 for fourth place and $200 for fifth place.

“It’s hard at our fair to do a lot with big-time entertainment. It seems like it if makes noise and smokes, our crowds are happy,” Baldwin said after the inaugural talent show two years ago, referring to tractor pulls, demolition derbies, autocross and ATV and motorcycle races. “I thought the people in the competition were just as good as decent entertainment, the crowd knew a lot of the people on stage, and everyone seemed to like it.”

All those old mainstays return as well, along with several other attractions.

Opening ceremonies take place at 8 a.m. Sunday. There will be a rodeo at 4 p.m. the same day and COTPC truck pulls at 7 p.m. The king and queen contests start at 5:30 p.m.

Monday features motocross at 11:30 a.m., a veterans program at 5 p.m. and ATV races at 5 p.m.

Autocross, also a fairly new event featuring races between various vehicles, is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday features a demolition derby and country concert by Sam L. Smith and the Midnight Riders, both starting at 7 p.m.

On Thursday it’s a tug pull at 8:30 a.m., a truck/tractor pull at 7 p.m. and a gospel concert by the Soul’d Out Quartet at 7:30 p.m.

Friday features a tractor/truck pull at 7 p.m. and the talent show.

Things wrap up Saturday with a tug tractor pull at 8:30 a.m., NBHA Speed Show at 4 p.m., cheerleading competition at 5 p.m., the talent show finals, and a tractor/truck pull at 7 p.m.

Jr. Fair sales will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The hog sale starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, on Thursday it’s the chicken sale starting at noon followed by the rabbit sale, and Friday’s sales get underway at 5:30 p.m. starting with the dairy sale followed by goats, steers, feeder calves and lambs.

There are more than 35 food vendors, including some new ones this year, and what Baldwin called some clothing boutiques.

“I just encourage everybody to come out and enjoy the fair,” Baldwin said.

Following is the fair schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 5

Opening Ceremony, 8 a.m.

Dairy Goat Show, 8 a.m.

Open Class Rabbit Show, 8 a.m.

Church Service, 9 a.m.

Antique Tractor Pull, 9 a.m.

Rides in Operation, 1 p.m.

Fine Arts Showtime, 3 p.m.

Photography Showtime, 3 p.m.

Rodeo, 4 p.m.

Vegetables & Fruit Judging, 4 p.m.

Farm Products Judging, immediately following vegetables & fruits

Pee Wee Feeder Calf Showmanship, 5:30 p.m.

Open Class Feeder Calf Show, 6 p.m.

COTPC Truck Pulls, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6

Goat PeeWee Showmanship, 8:30 a.m.

Dahlia Show, 11 a.m.

Motocross, 11:30 a.m.

Culinary Arts Judging, noon

Rides in Operation, 1 p.m.

Open Class Barrow Show, PeeWee Showmanship, Market Hog Show, 4 p.m.

Veterans Program, 5 p.m.

ATV Races, 5 p.m.

Culinary Auction & Sale, 6:30 p.m.

Pedal Tractor Pull, 7 p.m.

Sheep Lead Contest, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Rides in Operation, 1 p.m.

Poultry Show, 1 p.m.

Fruit Cobbler Contest, 1 p.m.

Hall of Fame, 6:30 p.m.

AutoCross, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Sheep PeeWee Showmanship, 11:30 a.m.

County Born & Bred Market Lamb Show, noon

Open Breeding Sheep Show, 12:30 p.m.

Open Market Lamb Show, 1 p.m.

Rides In Operation, 1 p.m.

Non-Garden Club & Jr. Exhibitors Flower Judging, 1 p.m.

Casserole Contest, 1 p.m.

Horse & Pony Show, 6:30 p.m.

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Country concert, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Tug Pull, 8:30 a.m.

Rides in Operation, 1 p.m.

Needlework & Crafts Entry, 2-8 p.m.

Gospel Music, 7:30 p.m.

Tractor/Truck Pull, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Dairy Cattle Show, 9 a.m.

Adult Sheep Showmanship Fundraiser, 10 a.m.

PeeWee Rabbit Showmanship, noon

Rides In Operation, 1 p.m.

Garden Club Flower Judging, 1 p.m.

Open Western Horse Show, 6 p.m.

Tractor/Truck Pull, 7 p.m.

Talent Show, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Tug Tractor Pull, 8:30 a.m.

Barn Yard Olympics (Jr. Fair Members Only), noon

Open Class Beef Show, noon

NBHA Exhibition Barrels, noon to 2 p.m.

Chili Cook-Off, 1 p.m.

Rides In Operation, 1 p.m.

Open Speed & Fun Show, 1:30 p.m.

NBHA Speed Show, 4 p.m.

Cheerleading, 5 p.m.

Talent Show Finals, 6 p.m.

Tractor/Truck Pull, 7 p.m.

Visit the fair’s Facebook page for the full Jr. Fair schedule.

Veterans, senior citizens and some kids admitted free Monday