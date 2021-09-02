Covid cases still on rise

Highland County is seeing an average of 59 new COVID-19 cases each day, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Thursday. This is an increase compared to Tuesday, Aug. 31, when the county was seeing an average of 47 new cases per day.

The New York Times COVID Tracker has shown a steady increase of cases in Highland County over the past month.

On Aug. 12 the county was averaging 9.7 new cases per day, on Aug. 17 with was averaging 12 new cases per day and on Aug. 19 it was averaging 19 new cases per day. On Aug. 24 the average climbed to 24 new cases per day on Aug. 26 it was 26 new cases per day,and on Aug. 31 the numbers nearly doubled to 47 new cases per day.

Tthe Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker which was last updated on Monday. There are four different levels of community transmission – Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is currently in the “High” designation.

In other case news, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has a system that documents how each school in the county is doing related to COVID-19 in the 2021-22 school year. New cases are reported by the most recent week, which is defined as “the previous Monday through Sunday.” The below statistics show the total number of COVID-19 cases each of the schools have had during the entirety of the pandemic, as well as the number of new cases those schools have had in the above time frame. It was last updated on Thursday, Sept. 2 and said:

* Bright Local School District had eight new student cases and one new staff case, and has had nine total student cases and one total staff case.

* Fairfield Local School District had 10 new student cases and two new staff cases, and has had 24 total student cases and 13 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village School District had 30 new student cases and three new staff cases, and has had 51 total student cases and five total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases, but has had eight total student cases and 12 total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student cases, but one new staff case. It has had no total student cases and one total staff case.

* Hillsboro City School District had 25 new student cases and three new staff cases, and has had 61 total student and 11 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local School District had four new student cases and no new staff cases, and has had eight total student and no total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 33.27 percent for starting their vaccines, according to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Thursday.

The state average for vaccines started is 52.13 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 48.18 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 29.89 percent.

Virus numbers reported for county school districts