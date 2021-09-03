In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nicholes. She is a great cook and baker and has the best recipes. I have fixed lots of her great recipes and I am fixing this one.

With the cost of food, I try to fix dishes that are not only easy to fix but that don’t take lots of ingredients you don’t normally buy. I also like food that is easy to reheat and have for lunch the next day. For all you moms that have small children, I bet they would like this dish. Serve it with a salad and some apple sauce and you have a nice meal.

I hope you enjoy this recipe, Keep them coming. Fall will be here soon and we need something different to cook.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.Have a great weekend!

Creamy chicken enchilada

in sour cream sauce

Note — This dish for one is so comforting and tasty you can easily double for two.

Ingredients

1/3 cup salsa

1 six-inch flour tortilla

1 ounce cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon water

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon taco seasoning or rotisserie chicken seasoning

Pinch of salt

1 cup shredded cooked chicken

1/2 to 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese or other cheese of your choice. You can always use more cheese if you want.

Sauce — see recipe below

Optional toppings — diced tomato, shredded lettuce or whatever you prefer

Sauce

1/2 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup sour cream

2 ounces canned green chiles — I just eye-balled it and spooned out about half from a four-ounce can, then put the other two ounces in a ziplock bag to use another time.

Directions

Generously grease a six-inch or other small baking dish and then spread the salsa on bottom of the dish.

In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, water, onion powder, taco seasoning and salt until well mixed. Then stir in shredded chicken.

Spread the chicken mixture down the middle of the tortilla, then roll up and place seam side down in baking dish.

In a bowl, stir together the soup, sour cream and chiles.

Pour the sauce over the tortilla.

Bake uncovered in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

Remove from oven, sprinkle with the shredded cheese and bake for another 5-10 minutes until cheese is melted.

Garnish with toppings of your choice.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.