Mindy, a calm, even-tempered, good-natured girl, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. She weighs 41 pounds and is perhaps 3 years old. She has a sweet, open disposition and nothing seems to faze her — new people, her new situation, other dogs, or even sharing a kennel with a strange dog. She enjoys attention and probably has had a litter or two. Mindy is a great listener and is pretty good on a leash. To meet this chill girl, call the Highland County Dog Pound for an appointment at 937-393-8191.

