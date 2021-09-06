Scenes from the 2021 Highland County Fair

Molly Vance of Hillsboro walks a calf prior to a show Sunday evening at the 2021 Highland County Fair.

Outgoing Highland County Fair Queen Sara Newsome crowns new queen Hannah Hopkins after the king and queen contests.

The 2021 Highland County Fair queen and king contestants are pictured during the Sunday competition (from left) Catherine Knope, Trinity Edenfield, Hannah Hopkins, Anne-Marie Odgen, Sydney Hamilton, McKenzie Arnold and Wyatt Morrow.

Twelve-year-old Lynchburg resident Connor Case cleans up after his calf Sunday at the Highland County Fair.

A pair of team ropers chase down a calf during a rodeo held Sunday at the Highland County Fair.

Some kids take a break by playing in some hay or straw at the fair.

The audience stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem before a calf show at the fair.