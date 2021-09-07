Mary Hagan, a 76-year-old Buford resident, feeds banana peels to goats Tuesday at the 2021 Highland County Fair. This year’s fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro. For more Tuesday photos from the fair, see page 6 inside today’s paper.

Mary Hagan, a 76-year-old Buford resident, feeds banana peels to goats Tuesday at the 2021 Highland County Fair. This year’s fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro. For more Tuesday photos from the fair, see page 6 inside today’s paper.