Scenes from the 2021 Highland County Fair

A boy brushes a calf while a girl in the background brings another calf.
A boy walks a cow to the pens.
A girl uses a blow dryer on a cattle following washing it.
A group of owners wait for their rabbits to be judged and scored.
Sixteen-year-old Alexandra Crago, a Hillsboro FFA member, brushes her rabbit.
Nine-year-old Mikenzi Seitz, a Greenfield resident, throws a dart to try and break a balloon and win a prize.
Hillsboro resident Jeff Boester sets up part of a model train set in a building at the 2021 Highland County Fair.
A group of winning entries are displayed at the fair.
By Jacob Clary
