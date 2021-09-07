Posted on by

Scenes from the 2021 Highland County Fair


By Jacob Clary - jclary@aimmediamidwest.com

A boy brushes a calf while a girl in the background brings another calf.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

A boy walks a cow to the pens.


Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

A girl uses a blow dryer on a cattle following washing it.


Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

A group of owners wait for their rabbits to be judged and scored.


Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Sixteen-year-old Alexandra Crago, a Hillsboro FFA member, brushes her rabbit.


Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Nine-year-old Mikenzi Seitz, a Greenfield resident, throws a dart to try and break a balloon and win a prize.


Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro resident Jeff Boester sets up part of a model train set in a building at the 2021 Highland County Fair.


Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

A group of winning entries are displayed at the fair.


Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

