Goofy golf for war memorial

After a five-year hiatus one of the more wacky golf tournaments in the area is returning to the Hillsboro Elks on Sept. 26 to raise funds for a Revolutionary War monument being planned for the Highland County Courthouse grounds.

The Goofy Golf Tournament includes a Goofiest Dressed Contest, chili cook-off contest, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and raffles, with snacks provided.

Event organizer Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin said the golf part of the event is more for people that might not feel comfortable on a golf course on a normal day.

“The first rule is that there are no rules. The second rule is to refer to the first rule,” Wilkin said. “It’s not really for the regular golfers. If they want to come out, that’s fine. But there are no rules. It’s just an opportunity for someone that has maybe never tried it before to come out and enjoy the Elks Golf Course.”

But the event is also for a good cause.

Wilkin said the local Highlanders Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and local Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have found the names of more than 100 Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Highland County that are not listed on a plaque that currently rests of the southeast side of the courthouse.

The original plaque containing the names of 93 Revolutionary War veterans buried in Highland County was placed on the courthouse by the DAR in 1930. The DAR paid $685 to have the plaque restored in 2016.

Wilkin said the new memorial will be placed on a base that formerly held a memorial for World War II and Korean War veterans on the courthouse lawn before a new memorial for all wars was erected on the west side of the courthouse. He said the old Revolutionary War plaque will be placed on the face of one side of the new memorial, while the face of the other side will list the new names. He said it may also include some statuary and be illuminated at night, but plans are still being developed.

In the meantime, Wilkin said he is hopeful other organizations will become involved in the memorial project both financially and physically. Donations of any size are currently being accepted by the SAR.

Registration for the Goofy Golf Tournament will be begin at noon on the day of the event and tee time is 1 p.m. The fee is $35 per person. Sign-up at the Elks Pro Shop by calling 937-393-3047 or for more information call 937-393-3730.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

