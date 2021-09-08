Fair attendance encouraged

The Highland County Board of Commissioners encouraged people to visit the 2021 Highland County Fair at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting.

“Of course, the Highland County Fair continues,” Jeff Duncan, board president, said. “I know both of you have probably already been there. Lots going on out at the fairgrounds so I think their attendance has been pretty good, according to one of the fair board members that I talked to. Weather’s cooperating. We got a little overcast this morning, maybe a little slower, but it’ll settle the dust. All in all, I think it’s going pretty well so I encourage everybody to get out to the fairgrounds. If you haven’t been there already, drop by and see what’s going on. They got a lot going on. Like I said, I think their crowds have been pretty good.”

Board member Terry Britton noted that the Junior Fair sales started Wednesday and run through Friday. He said they are important to the community and people should “support the kids.”

In other news, there were two resolutions approved by the board of commissioners:

* Res No. 21-157 is an authorization for a budget modification within T-32 JRIG Incentive in the amount of $440.45 and, in the same resolution there is a transfer from T-32, Transfers Out, to T-27, to T-27, Operating Expense, in the amount of $440.45.

* Res No. 21-158 is an authorization for a budget modification within S-18, Probation, in the amount of $4,559.55 and, in the same resolution there is a transfer from S-18, Transfers Out, to T-27, to T-27, Operating Expense, in the amount of $4,559.55.

There were also three contracts approved by the commissioners:

* Contract 64 is a contract with Westside Media for an upgrade to the county’s website.

* Contract 65 is an independent contractor agreement with Nathan Merrill from Sept. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021.

* Contract 66 is an approval for the Highland County Jobs and Family Services’ Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) Plan beginning on Oct. 1, 2021.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton, are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting.

