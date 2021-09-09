The Grand Champion Market Hog exhibited by Oakley Engle sold for $17.40 per pound Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Dr. Jeff Berry, Olan and Glenna Engle, Faith’s Fancy Feeds, Fordyce Farms & Southern Ohio Retro Foam, Keith’s Drywall, Kiley Construction & Excavation, Lewis Financial Group, David & Lesia McKenna, Cornerstone Vet Service, Dr. Bruce Fredrick, NCB, Old Y Restaurant LLC, Parry Show Cattle, Richmond Concrete, Roberts Paving, Inc., Dr. James McKown DDS, Mt. Orab Vet Clinic, Greg Maynard, Keplinger Farms, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, Michael’s Construction, Simmons Show Lambs, Justin Newell for Whiteoak Township Trustee, Sonner’s Family Show Pigs, Sheriff Donald Barrera, Swamp Road Cattle Co., Aaricks Propane, Shana Reffitt, Brandon and Nicole Stratton, Mark Edenfield Poured Walls, Grant Edenfield, Sponcil Farms and Richmond Concrete.

