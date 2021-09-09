Highland District Hospital announces visitor changes

The Highland District Hospital announced on its Facebook page Wednesday the reinstitution of temporary visitor restrictions. These restrictions, according to the post, are for all departments and offices throughout the entire hospital. They went into effect on the same day and are as follows:

* Patients that have scheduled outpatient appointments and come into the emergency department are allowed to have one support person alongside them.

* Patients admitted as an inpatient and not diagnosed with COVID-19 are allowed to have one support person accompany them per day.

* Every support person will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance and is required to wear a mask.

* Support people are also asked to check-in at the med/surgical nurse’s station before visiting a room.

* The inpatient visiting hours are currently restricted to 12 noon to 7 p.m. daily, and visitors cannot leave and return during those hours.

* The update said that special visitor arrangements for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 will be made “at the discretion of the care team.”

* Visitors under the age of 14 are not allowed, but children age 14 and above are allowed to visit but will count as the one visitor for that day.

