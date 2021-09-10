$16K town budget, horse-pulling and the Citrus Bowl

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1938, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that the village of Greenfield would operate on $16,160 in 1939. The paper said this was $60 more than the operating budget for 1938, which was according to the tentative general fund budget adopted by the council.

A New Vienna youth captured a living golden eagle near the Snow Hill Country Club. The youth shot the bird with a rifle, hitting its wing, and then captured the bird. The bird was on display at the Eagles lodge rooms in Wilmington.

The Greenfield Independents defeated the Leesburg Flying Red Horses by a score of 17-4 to move onto the semifinals of the Highland County Tournament in Hillsboro. With the win, the Independents were to play the hometown Hillsboro Press-Gazette in the semifinal matchup.

Ohio schoolchildren were invited to make a patriotic and educational pilgrimage to the Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry Memorial Monument at Put-In-Bay, Ohio, on Sept. 9. The date holds significance because it was the opening day of a three-day program commemorating the 125th anniversary of Perry’s victory on Lake Erie in the War of 1812.

Hillsboro was assured of the Highland County softball tournament championship when the Hillsboro Press-Gazette Printers and the Hillsboro IGA Grocers faced off in the title game at West End Park. The Printers defeated the Independents to get to the title game and the Grocers defeated the Leesburg Citizens.

This week in 1952, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that most of the north half of Greenfield was blacked out for about two hours because the municipal power plant had to have its load reduced because of boiler trouble.

Local and rural phone lines were knocked out due to diggers cutting an underground cable. Telephone service in parts of Greenfield and south and southwest of town as well as between Greenfield and Hillsboro was disrupted, and about 600 people were affected.

The Spring Grove Dairymen defeated the Chillicothe Grays, the league champions, 7-6 to move on to the finals of the Southwestern Ohio Baseball League to face off against the Wilmington. Wilmington defeated Bainbridge to move on to the final game against Spring Grove.

Parking meter fees collected in a three-week period in August equaled $645.61, which was between a $40 and $50 decrease from money received from meters before the removal of more than half of them.

Leesburg, New Holland and Lockbourne teams won the top awards in the three separate divisional horse-pulling contests in the Bainbridge Fire Department’s Labor Day festivities, which were for heavyweight, medium weight and lightweight, respectively.

The Hallmark Production movie titled “Prince of Peace” was shown three separate times in the McClain Auditorium. The film showed the life of Jesus Christ and the Hallmark Production was headed by Kroger Babb, who according to the article was from Wilmington.

This week in 1995, The Press-Gazette reported that Hillsboro schools were seeing an unexpected rise in enrollment numbers. The article said open enrollment closed because of the high number of students and that many classrooms were near the desired limit of 25 students, according to the Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent Patrick Hagan.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency submitted a performance summary of Hillsboro’s Water Treatment Plant, and the initial findings gave it seven A’s, two B’s and some C’s. It was not specified in the article what “some” meant.

A McDonald’s restaurant located at 1474 N. High St. was rammed into by an out-of-control vehicle. Both the car and the restaurant sustained “light damage” and the person operating the vehicle was charged with failure to set the parking brake.

Three Hillsboro High School Majorettes — Kelly Berry, Crystal Cook and Jennifer Cundiff — thanks to video auditions, were chosen by the Showcase Camps and Productions staff to participate in the halftime show of the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 1, 1996.

Twenty-seven Ohio State Parks offered goose hunting in September for people that had early Canada goose hunting permits from the state.

This week in 2013, The Times-Gazette reported that the Cincinnati Bengals had “unusually high expectations” going into the 2013 NFL season. At the time, the Bengals had gone 22 years without a playoff win.

A countywide curfew was announced for people under 18 from Oct. 1-31. The article said everyone under the age of 18 was required to be in their homes by 10 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and midnight from Friday through Sunday.

The Fairfield High School boys and girls soccer teams both defeated McClain High School. The girls won their match by a score of 8-3 and the boys won with a score of 4-2.

The Second Inaugural Redneck Open Disc Golf Tournament was held at the Paint Creek Campgrounds. The article said that tournament director Don Alexander promised a day of fun for everyone involved.

