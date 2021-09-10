Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her pasta and bacon. It’s easy to make but delicious.

I saw that Patricia had this her page and I said, “Yes, I need this. I hope you like this recipe and let us know how you liked it. It’s a perfect meal for these hot days. Serve with a salad and you have a meal.

Please send in your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Enjoy this great recipe. Have a great week. Send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456.

PASTA AND BACON

Ingredients

1/2 pound dry angel hair pasta

1/2 pound bacon

1/4 cup minced onions or shallots

1/2 cup frozen peas*

4 large eggs

1/2 cup light cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan, Asiago or Romano cheese

Black pepper to taste

Directions

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, cut the bacon into 1/4-inch pieces. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon pieces until crispy. Remove the bacon and set aside on a paper towel.

Drain all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat from the skillet; add the onions and cook over medium heat until soft. Add peas and cook for 1 minute longer.

In a bowl, combine eggs, cream and cheese.

Add the bacon, cream mixture and cooked pasta to the skillet and cook until simmering, stirring to coat pasta. Cook until egg mixture is done.

Top with extra Parmesan cheese and freshly ground black pepper before serving.

* — May substitute 4 ounces of mushrooms

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.