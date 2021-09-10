UPDATED — Fatality at New Life Ministries

A 63-year-old Peebles women was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was volunteering Friday at the New Life Church & Ministries weekly food pantry, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barerra.

The sheriff said his office received a call at 12:56 p.m. Friday from New Life Church & Ministries on S.R. 247, just south of Hillsboro, with the caller advising that a women had been ran over in the food pantry parking lot.

It appears that Sandy Ray was struck and ran over by a vehicle driven by Robert Hester, 72, of Leesburg, the sheriff said.

Ray was transferred by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District to Highland District Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, according to Barerra.

The accident remains under investigation by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, which sent deputies to the scene, with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-393-1421.

