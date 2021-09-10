The 7th Highland County Farm Tour, co-hosted by the Highland County Farm Bureau and the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 10 a.m. at the Ken Davis Farm near Highland.

This year the tour will highlight farms in the Highland area and will feature a drone spraying demonstration from Midwest Air; a chance to learn the value of crop rotation and the importance of a dry fire hydrant from Wayne Lewis; a chance to see the benefits of a feeding pad at Elms Farm, to watch an ultrasound demonstration by Bohrer Vet Service, and to attend the Farm Bureau annual meeting to review the policy resolutions and vote on trustee and state delegates.

The goal of this collaborative outside event is to provide opportunities for the community to learn new advanced techniques and interact with others, according to Pam Bushelman, Highland Soil and Water Conservation District district operations manager. It will be an educational day to see how others have incorporated unique practices to sustain their operations.

Lunch will be provided during the tour with preregistration requested by Sept. 13.

Visit www.highlandswcd.com/events.html or call the Highland SWCD office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to register.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman.

The Ken Davis Farm near Highland will be the starting site of the 7th Highland County Farm Tour.

Offers chance to learn new farming techniques