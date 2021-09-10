Posted on by

Wical sells Grand Champ Rabbit

,

Rooney Wical’s Grand Champion Rabbit sold for $2,600 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. Wical is pictured with the buyers, whose names were not available at press time. The buyers will be named in The Times-Gazette’s upcoming Fair Memories publication.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

