Rreserve Grand Champion Meat Pen

Jude Pfeiffer’s Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen sold for $900 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. Pfeiffer is pictured with the buyers, whose names were not available at press time. The buyers will be named in The Times-Gazette’s upcoming Fair Memories publication.

