Sydney Hooper’s Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit sold for $1,100 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. Hooper is pictured with the buyers, whose names were not available at press time. The buyers will be named in The Times-Gazette’s upcoming Fair Memories publication.

