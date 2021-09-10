Posted on by

Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit


Sydney Hooper’s Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit sold for $1,100 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. Hooper is pictured with the buyers, whose names were not available at press time. The buyers will be named in The Times-Gazette’s upcoming Fair Memories publication.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

