Foxy, a sweet, hazel-eyed redhead who looks like a pit bull but is actually a cuddle bug, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Foxy is a loving lap dog who gives kisses, likes people and performs amazing zoomies for entertainment. Surrendered by her owner and already spayed, she is 2-3 years old and should weigh more than her current 43 pounds. Foxy was very anxious around other dogs when she came to the pound and although she has relaxed some, for now, she would be more comfortable in a one dog household. To meet Foxy, make an appointment with the pound by calling 937-393-8191.

Foxy, a sweet, hazel-eyed redhead who looks like a pit bull but is actually a cuddle bug, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Foxy is a loving lap dog who gives kisses, likes people and performs amazing zoomies for entertainment. Surrendered by her owner and already spayed, she is 2-3 years old and should weigh more than her current 43 pounds. Foxy was very anxious around other dogs when she came to the pound and although she has relaxed some, for now, she would be more comfortable in a one dog household. To meet Foxy, make an appointment with the pound by calling 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Pet-of-Week-1.jpg Foxy, a sweet, hazel-eyed redhead who looks like a pit bull but is actually a cuddle bug, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Foxy is a loving lap dog who gives kisses, likes people and performs amazing zoomies for entertainment. Surrendered by her owner and already spayed, she is 2-3 years old and should weigh more than her current 43 pounds. Foxy was very anxious around other dogs when she came to the pound and although she has relaxed some, for now, she would be more comfortable in a one dog household. To meet Foxy, make an appointment with the pound by calling 937-393-8191. Submitted photo