Sophie Young’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Boer Goat was exhibited sold for $5 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Rock Cliff Acres, Service Master and VFW Post 9094.

Sophie Young’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Boer Goat was exhibited sold for $5 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Rock Cliff Acres, Service Master and VFW Post 9094.