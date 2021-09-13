Sophie Young’s Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold for $10.75 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Jim Mootz Trucking, Shelly Materials, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Scott Faulconer State Farm, Tim Boler Home Inspections and Jeff Boler.

Sophie Young’s Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold for $10.75 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Jim Mootz Trucking, Shelly Materials, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Scott Faulconer State Farm, Tim Boler Home Inspections and Jeff Boler. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Champ-Lamb.jpg Sophie Young’s Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold for $10.75 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Jim Mootz Trucking, Shelly Materials, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Scott Faulconer State Farm, Tim Boler Home Inspections and Jeff Boler.