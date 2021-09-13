HCHS holds Log Cabin Cookout

The Highland County Historical Society held its annual Log Cabin Cookout, including an auction and memorial tribute presentation, behind the Highland House in Hillsboro on Saturday.

HCHS member and event chair Jean Fawley said that the yearly event, which has been going on, “for about 10 years,” happened to fall on Sept. 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center tragedy. Accordingly, a special commemorative presentation was incorporated, and Boy Scout Troop 171 of Hillsboro was on hand, “providing community service,” according to Fawley.

The historical cabin from which the cookout’s name is derived dates from the 19th century, and although it is a familiar landmark in Hillsboro, its current location is not its original one, having been originally located near New Market, and having had a series of owners before eventually being donated to the historical society in 1980, subsequently disassembled, and relocated to its present location behind to the Highland House Museum.

In addition to the cookout, Fawley said the historical society has a full repertoire of upcoming community events planned.

The Tour of Homes is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 6 pm. It is a self-directed, self-paced tour offered by the historical society of noteworthy area homes and buildings with architectural and historical significance. Tickets can be purchased at the historical society’s Highland House on East Main Street in Hillsboro or at Warren Furniture, Classic Real Estate or Janie’s Closet, all in Hillsboro.

Soon afterward, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, another eagerly anticipated annual event, The Ghost Walk, will take place at the Hillsboro Cemetery at 6 p.m. This event, which is free and open to the public, channels noted local historical personalities through dramatization and narrative. This year’s “ghosts,” who will be telling their respective stories, are Emile Grand-Girard, Kitty Newby, Byrde Ayres, Granville Barrere, George Beecher and “Mourning Emma”.

Later in the season, the Mother-Daughter Christmas Tea on Dec. 5 and Christmas Shop in November are also planned.

For additional information about these or other events, call the historical society at 937-393-3392.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Highland County Historical Society member and event chair Jean Fawley speaks to the crowd as Boy Scouts stand at attention during Saturday's annual Log Cabin Cookout hosted by the historical society.

