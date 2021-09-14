Colton Boggess sold his Reserve Champion Market Steer and Champion County Born and Bred Steer for $2.85 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by First State Bank, A-1 Tree Service, ASAP Engineering, Boggess Beef, Belles Farm Vet, Cummings Cattle, Ventura’s Feed, Sherwood Campers, Buckeye Family Eye Care, Rick’s Hometown Appliances and Herdman’s Pole Barns.

Colton Boggess sold his Reserve Champion Market Steer and Champion County Born and Bred Steer for $2.85 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by First State Bank, A-1 Tree Service, ASAP Engineering, Boggess Beef, Belles Farm Vet, Cummings Cattle, Ventura’s Feed, Sherwood Campers, Buckeye Family Eye Care, Rick’s Hometown Appliances and Herdman’s Pole Barns.