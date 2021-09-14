Ashton Simpson’s Reserve Champion County Born and Bred Feeder Calf sold for $4.10 per pound Friday at the 2021 Highland County Fair. It was purcahsed by The Ole Mill, Kennedy Farms, Farm Credit Mid America, Barnett Trucking, Carrington Farm Supply, Neal Motorsports, Greystone Systems, Hamilton Livestock, A-1 Tree Service, Kiley Construction & Excavation, McIntosh Show Cattle, Donnie McIntosh Family, Bowman’s Mobile Welding, County Line Carryout-Wayne Bowman, Lyle Ricer Equipment, Bobby Minton Family, Rick’s Hometown Appliances, A-1 Buildings, Winchester Ag and Roberts Paving.

