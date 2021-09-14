Annual countywide curfew runs Oct. 1 through Oct. 31

The annual countywide curfew will commence Friday, Oct. 1 for all persons under the age of 18 years, according to a news release from Kevin Greer, Highland County Common Pleas Court judge, juvenile division.

The curfew will run through Oct. 31 and requires all persons under the age of 18 years to be off the streets and in their homes by 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and by midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The curfew does not apply where children are accompanied by parents, legal guardians or custodians. Exception is also made for children attending church, school or employment activities.

Enforcement will be handled by all law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, city or village police and juvenile probation officers.

“Noting the court has no authority to set Beggar’s Night, and strictly as a convenience to law enforcement, it is suggested each city, village and organization, should they elect to have a Beggar’s Night, set the same on the last Thursday in October from 6-8 p.m.,” the news release said.

Beggar’s Night suggested for Oct. 28