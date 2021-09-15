GJayah Chaney’s Grand Champion Market Dairy Goat sold for a record $44.50 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Clark Construction, Barry’s Auto Group, Merchants National Bank, Inspire Training Center, Rick’s TV and Appliances, Bohrer Vet Services, Bush Auto Place-Wilmington, Bill Sibrel Excavating, Southern Hills Community Bank-Hillsboro, Baxla Tractor Sales, Etter General Contracting LLC, Burwinkel Denistry, Tom and Dee Kier, Our Everlasting Memories Photography, Wilkin Heating and Air Conditioning, Gary Coffman Electric, Maynard Smith Insurance, Lewis Financial Group, Newman Barton Group, Batavia Dairy Queen and Mount Orab Dairy Queen.

