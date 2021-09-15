County planning more hot spots for libraries

The Miller-Mason Paving Company was awarded a resurfacing and paving project for Hammond Road at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

The company’s bid of $103,348 was the only bid for the project.

In other news, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Project No. 1 was extended to 2024. The project would put mobile hot spots in libraries across the district and allow people to check them out and take them home.

Commissioner David Daniels said the county has been working on the project for a while, and that it currently has 25 of the hot spots scattered around libraries across the district. The extension would double the number of hot spots in the district to 50.

“This will definitely help the young people, especially on their virtual, if they have to do any virtual work and homework, so that’s pretty important,” Terry Britton, board vice president, said. “And that’s our number one project for our ARPA money. More to come.”

The commissioners reminded local residents about the solar farm public hearing at the Southern State Community College Auditorium in Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Those attending will be required to wear a mask.

The commissioners approved a resignation letter from dog warden Lanny Brown.

In other news, there were nine resolutions approved by the board including:

* Res No. 21-160 is an authorization for a budget modification within the Commissioner’s budget from Other Expense to Supplies in the amount of $10,000.

* Res No. 21-161 is authorization for a request for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the sheriff’s budget in the amount of $2,877.

* Res No. 21-162 is authorization for a budget modification within the sheriff’s budget from Insurance/Opt-Out to Contracts/Repairs in the amount of $4,000.

* Res No. 21-163 is an authorization for a budget modification within the sheriff’s budget from Insurance/Opt-Out to Equipment in the amount of $2,000.

* Res No. 21-164 is authorization for a modification within A-00 from Transfers Out to SCORJDC — Juvenile in the amount of $100,000.

* Res No. 21-165 is authorization for a modification within A-00 from Transfers Out to Agriculture — Apiary in the amount of $905.

* Res No. 21-166 is authorization for a budget modification within the engineer’s budget from Laborer’s-Salary to Equipment in the amount of $25,000.

* Res No. 21-167 is authorization for additional appropriation from unappropriated funds to Dog and Kennel — Supplies in the amount of $3,000.

* Res No. 21-168 is approval for the contractual agreement for a Community Development Block Grant project improvements to Hammond Road.

Two contracts were approved by commissioners including:

* Contract 67 is an Independent Contractor Agreement between the commissioners and Unger Construction, who the commissioners said do a lot of the repair work at the sewer treatment plant.

* Contract 68 is between the commissioners and the Highland County Department of Jobs and Family Services for an Ohio Purchase of Social Services Contract from Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_CommissionersSEPT15.jpg Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Masks will be required at solar farm hearing