HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 12

A deputy was dispatched to the 7800 block of Keplinger Road to investigate damage to a residence.

Sept. 13

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of Ringer Lane for a neighbor complaint.

A resident of the 10000 block of Stewart Road called with an unruly juvenile complaint.

Sept. 15

A local utility reported the theft of electricity from the 4400 block of U.S. Route 62.

Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in the 2300 block of Stringtown Road.