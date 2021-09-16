HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Sept. 12
A deputy was dispatched to the 7800 block of Keplinger Road to investigate damage to a residence.
Sept. 13
A deputy responded to the 12000 block of Ringer Lane for a neighbor complaint.
A resident of the 10000 block of Stewart Road called with an unruly juvenile complaint.
Sept. 15
A local utility reported the theft of electricity from the 4400 block of U.S. Route 62.
Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in the 2300 block of Stringtown Road.