Farm Science Review featuring Highland Co. Fair

The Farm Science Review will be held next week at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio on Sept. 21-23. The annual agricultural education and industry exposition offers attendees the ability to learn about a wide variety of agricultural and natural resource related topics, as well as see the latest in agricultural technologies.

Highland County youth and scenes from the Highland County Fair tractor pull will be featured as immersive experiences in the iFarm Immersive Theatre. Swine, sheep, poultry, cattle and rabbits will be featured in the County Fair Showcase: Featuring Highland County. The Highland County Fair tractor pull will be featured in Truck and Tractor Pulling 101. Both of these virtual experiences were filmed at the 2021 Highland County Fair.

The iFarm Immersive Theatre is a new attraction that provides a similar experience to viewing a planetarium or an IMAX theater, where the video is projected around the viewer. In total, there will be 18 different virtual experiences attendees can participate in. Other immersive experiences include an aerial tour of part of Ohio, a variety of equipment demonstrations, crop dusting, hydroponics and aquaponics, specialty crops, and natural habitats.

Tickets for the Farm Science Review are available at the Highland County Extension Office. Contact office by calling 937-393-1918. Tickets purchased in advance at the Highland County Extension Office are $7. Tickets purchased at the Farm Science Review gate are $10.

For those who are unable to attend the Farm Science Review next week, the virtual experiences will be posted online in the coming weeks. Those wishing to view the immersive experiences online will be able to find them at the Ohio State University Extension, Highland County YouTube Channel and Facebook. Additionally, many of the educational sessions will be available to view through the Farm Science Review YouTube Channel. A selection of presentations that will be broadcast through the Farm Science Review YouTube Channel include carbon credits, field demonstrations, and the latest Farm Office Live programming.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.