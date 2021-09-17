Teamwork rescues a stuck beagle

On Monday this week humane agents of the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) received a call from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office communication center about a dog stuck in a drainpipe.

While two Suburban Propane employees were traveling down Moon Evans Road in northwest Fayette County, they found a beagle dog roaming on the side of the road. When they stopped to check for an identification tag on the dog, the men heard the sounds of another dog barking from the inside of a drainpipe in a ditch and called for help.

FRHS humane agents, along with dog wardens with the Fayette County Dog Shelter, responded and found a beagle wedged inside of the drainpipe along with a groundhog, and both animals were nose to nose. While the groundhog was able to move around, the dog was having a difficult time.

“The pipe was about 120 feet long and both animals were about 10 feet in from the opening, making it difficult for our snare devices to reach the needed length to pull them out,” said Brad Adams, FRHS chief humane agent.

The humane agents and dog wardens were unsure how long the dog had been in the pipe without access to water or if the dog had any injuries, and without the equipment needed to remove the dog, they began calling other departments for additional help.

“While Dog Warden (Nelson) Prater was on the phone with the (Fayette County) Engineer’s Office, I was on the phone with Jefferson Township Fire and EMS asking for assistance,” said Adams.

It wasn’t long afterward when members from the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, engineer’s office, and the township arrived in a team effort to help. Center Pizza, after hearing about the rescue, provided pizza to the crew.

“I cannot thank all of the men and women (enough) from the fire and EMS as well as the guys from the engineer’s office and the township for jumping right in to assist. The rescue wouldn’t have been as successful or as quick without everyone involved and, because the guys from Suburban Propane were caring enough to stop and check on a loose dog, they were also instrumental by being a voice for an animal in need,” said Adams.

As for the groundhog, it seemed to be unharmed and it was determined that it could easily exit when it no longer felt threatened by all of the people and noise. The dog didn’t seem to be in distress and was returned to its owner.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It relies on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out its mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected, and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com.

