Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW — City of Hillsboro U.S. 50 Sidewalk Upgrade — This project will install new pedestrian facilities along U.S. Route 50 inside the city of Hillsboro between the intersection of Willetsville Pike and West Main Street and the intersection of Greystone Drive and Chillicothe Avenue. Work stared on Sept. 13. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is winter 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 7. Remaining work is taking place along the route between U.S. 50 and the village of Lynchburg. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 has been reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road since June 21. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work includes bridge joints and reflective pavement markers. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.