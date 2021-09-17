Hillsboro library gets grant

The Hillsboro Public Library is one of five recipients to be awarded grants from The Freedom to Read Foundation for Banned Books Week celebrations. The theme of this year’s celebration, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

The Hillsboro library will hold a weeklong Banned Books Festival. One highlight is “Dear Banned Author” Day, during which patrons will have the opportunity to write letters to their favorite authors whose works have been banned.

Each day will see a different banned book activity, including a scavenger hunt, photo ops and trivia. The festival will culminate on Friday with a Banned Books Discussion and Dinner, with food from Ponderosa and White’s Bakery. Preregistration will be required for the dinner.

Throughout the week, patrons will be given tickets to be entered in a drawing for a banned book-themed gift basket. The more activities patrons attend, the better chance they will have of winning.

The five gift basket themes will be: Harry Potter, To Kill a Mockingbird (southern-themed basket), The Great Gatsby (1920s-themed basket), Lord of the Flies (survival/camping/hiking-themed basket), and The Call of the Wild (dog-themed basket). Each basket is valued at over $100.

For more information on these events, visit www.highlandco.org, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

Also awarded grants for banned books week programming were: Acadia Parish Library in Crowley, Louisiana; New Madrid County Library in Portageville, Missouri; Patchogue-Medford Library in Patchogue, New York; and West Lake Middle School and Northglenn Middle School in Broomfield, Colorado.

The Banned Books Week grants are offered through the Judith F. Krug Memorial Fund. To see projects from past recipients visit the FTRF Grants webpage. The Freedom to Read Foundation has focused on First Amendment litigation, education, and advocacy since 1969. Visit the Freedom to Read Foundation online (http://ftrf.org) to learn more and become a member.

Sarah Davidson is circulation manager at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.

