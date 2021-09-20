Heidi, a bouncing bundle of brindle joy, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Curious and playful, she’s a young short-haired mix, maybe part shepherd, and considering her ears and bouncing personality, maybe part rabbit. Exuberant and people-friendly, she is about a year old and weighs 42 pounds. Heidi is new to the leash idea and finds it a bit inhibiting, but is willing to adapt if treats are involved. To meet Heidi, or any of the many dogs at the pound, make an appointment by calling 937-393-8191.

