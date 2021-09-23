HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 19

A deputy responded to the 9500 block of Careytown Road for a neighbor dispute.

A resident of the 13000 block of S.R. 506 advised she was assaulted. After investigation, John D. McCoy, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Michael A Campanaro, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Sept. 20

A resident of the 11000 block of Dundee Drive advised several juveniles were trespassing on his property.

A deputy responded to the 4300 block of U.S. Route 62 to a complaint of trash being dumped.

Sept. 21

A resident of the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail reported the theft of a dog.

A resident of the 5000 block of Broadway Street in New Market reported a motor home was damaged.