HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Sept. 19
A deputy responded to the 9500 block of Careytown Road for a neighbor dispute.
A resident of the 13000 block of S.R. 506 advised she was assaulted. After investigation, John D. McCoy, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.
Michael A Campanaro, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Sept. 20
A resident of the 11000 block of Dundee Drive advised several juveniles were trespassing on his property.
A deputy responded to the 4300 block of U.S. Route 62 to a complaint of trash being dumped.
Sept. 21
A resident of the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail reported the theft of a dog.
A resident of the 5000 block of Broadway Street in New Market reported a motor home was damaged.