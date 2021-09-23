HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Travis Carter, 3, of Hamersville, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Heather Trivett, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Sept. 22

INCIDENT

At 1:40 a.m. the police department responded to 400 block of East Main Street in reference to an alarm drop. Upon arrival, forced entry was found at a business. Surveillance footage was recovered. At 4:49 a.m. officers responded to a second alarm drop in the 600 block of Harry Sauner Road. Upon arrival, forced entry was also found at a business. Surveillance footage was recovered. At 6:46 a.m. officers responded to a vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Northview Drive. The vehicle had been crashed and recovered in Leesburg with the driver being transported to Highland District Hospital. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile from Hillsboro. He is listed as one suspect in the breaking and entering of both businesses. The cases are still under investigation.

ACCIDENT

The police department responded to a call of an injury crash on South High Street. Donald Stroop, 52, of Hillsboro, was driving a vehicle northbound on South High Street in the area of South Street. Teal McFeeron, 39, of Hillsboro, was driving a vehicle in the same direction in front of Stroop, and had stopped. Stroop, driving a 1999 Ford F-150, was distracted inside the truck. He was unable to stop in time before striking the rear of McFeeron’s 2010 Jeep. Neither vehicle had be towed. McFeeron was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. Stroop was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.